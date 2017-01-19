 Charolais Open Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf | TSLN.com

Back to: News

Charolais Open Breeding Show Champion and Reserve Champion Spring Bull Calf

1st 2702 WIA MR JEFFERSON PLD ET Mike Kisner – Wild Indian Acres of Desoto, MO Mike Kisner – Wild Indian Acres of Desoto, MO

2nd 2706 Bailey Hinrichs of Ayr, NE Bailey Hinrichs of Ayr, NE