Charriere Named Gelbvieh Association Breeder of the Year | TSLN.com

Samee Charriere, of Ledgerwood Gelbvieh, Clarkston, Washington, was honored as the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) Breeder of the Year for 2016 during the awards banquet held at the 46th Annual American Gelbvieh Association National Convention on December 2, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Charriere was joined by her husband, Pete, at the banquet. Mark Hopfer, Days Creek, Oregon, and president of the Pacific Northwest Gelbvieh Association, presented Charriere with the award.

Samee and Pete Charriere own and operate Ledgerwood Gelbvieh in conjunction with Rafter C Reds. The operation consists of about 130 registered Gelbvieh females, 20 Red Angus females, as well as an extensive commercial operation of 500 cows. Their vested interest in both registered seedstock genetics and commercial cow-calf production provides them with an understanding of what cattlemen and women in the area desire. It’s Ledgerwood Gelbvieh’s goal to produce bulls that will work for the commercial cattle producer. This coming March, Ledgerwood Gelbvieh will host their opening day bull sale where they will sell 40 yearling Gelbvieh and Red Angus bulls and 15 coming two-year-old Gelbvieh bulls.

Ledgerwood Gelbvieh has been a member of the AGA since 2005. Charriere is active within the association and participates in several shows throughout the West, such as the Northern International Livestock Exposition, National Western Stock Show as well as the Oregon State Fair. Charriere currently serves as the secretary/treasurer of the Pacific Northwest Gelbvieh Association and is a member of the Montana Gelbvieh Association. She is also active in her state cattlemen’s association.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association