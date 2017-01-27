Chase Mogck Earns Junior Bronze and Silver Awards | TSLN.com

Chase Mogck, Olivet, S.D., has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Clark, education and events director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The 18-year-old son of Charles and LeAndra Mogck attends Scotland High School and is a member of the NJAA and the South Dakota Junior Angus Association, where he has served as director.

He has participated in local, state and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Chase participated in the livestock judging and team fitting contests and the All-American Certified Angus Beef® Cook-Off. He also participated in the mentoring program in 2007 and 2010.

He has consigned cattle in the Mogck and Sons Angus sale.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide.

–American Angus Association