Checkoff debuts revamp of Beef U | TSLN.com

New Beef UThe beef checkoff is launching a newly revamped Beef University – or Beef U – a free, online training program focused on the latest information, insights and research on marketing and selling beef. Beef remains one of America’s favorite proteins, and with supplies on the rise for 2017, this tool serves as a complement to supply chain staff training aimed at helping capitalize on beef’s profit potential.

The revamped Beef U addresses the latest data and industry insights on hot topics in a new condensed, more user-friendly format. Each module can be completed in 15 to 20 minutes and includes a brief quiz at its conclusion. Once a user completes a module, they can access resources related to the topic.

“The new format encourages learner engagement while getting right to the meat of the topics presented,” said Buck Wehrbein, a cattle feeder for Mead Cattle Company, LLC and co-chair of the checkoff’s innovation subcommittee. “The information presented in this updated site represents the latest industry knowledge, so we encourage everyone, even those who have completed Beef U in the past, to check out these new courses.”

Developed for supply chain partners, such as packers, processors, grocery retailers and foodservice operators, but open to anyone interested in learning more about beef, the program provides staff training and professional development resources on current topics including:

Raising Beef: Learn how beef is raised, information on the beef production cycle from farm-to-fork, the beef community’s commitment to animal welfare, and strategies to help answer customer questions about beef production

Nutrition and Health: Learn how beef deliciously delivers important nutrients, such as protein, iron, zinc and B-vitamins, as well as the latest findings on beef labeling and how to market beef’s nutritional story within grocery retail stores and restaurants

Beef Basics and Cuts: Learn the fundamentals of beef inspection and grading, flavor, tenderness and composition, as well as how the beef community is answering consumer demand for beef that fits their changing lifestyles and details on various beef cuts and cooking methods that enhance the beef eating experience

The Modern Consumer: Learn the latest research on how today’s consumer approaches shopping, meal preparation and dining out, as well as what drives and impacts beef purchasing behavior, information that can help boost operators’ bottom lines

Beef U is designed to assist management teams in educating and training their employees on how best to market and sell beef. An informed and knowledgeable staff – particularly those who interact directly with consumers – leads to improved customer service and can translate to an improved bottom line.

The Beef University training program is free, but users will be prompted to register before they can view the content and become a member of the Beef U online community. Private groups can be created for companies seeking to track staff progress. For more information, visit https://www.beefu.org/.

For more information about your beef checkoff investment, visit MyBeefCheckoff.com.

–Beef Checkoff