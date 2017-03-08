Chile: U.S. to send representative to post-TPP summit | TSLN.com

The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the United States will send a representative to a trade summit the Chilean government has organized March 14-15 in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement negotiations, Inside U.S. Trade reported Friday.

The summit is expected to consist of at least some of the other countries that were supposed to be part of the TPP group, and China has also been invited to attend.

Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and China have confirmed their intent to send representatives while Brunei and Vietnam have not responded to their invitations, Inside U.S. Trade said.

A source told Inside U.S. Trade that the U.S. attendee is likely to be acting U.S. Trade Representative Maria Pagan, but that has not been confirmed

Darci Vetter, the chief U.S. agriculture negotiator in the Obama administration, said at the International Sweetener Colloquium in Dana Point, Calif., that it would be bad for the United States not to have representation at the meeting.

