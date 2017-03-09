Co will recognize ag industry for $16 million in donations to local food banks | TSLN.com

Recognition of the Colorado agriculture industry's $16 million in donations to local food banks during 2016 will serve as one of the highlights at the upcoming Agriculture Day at the Capitol.

The 48 organizations that make up the Colorado Ag Council will host Agriculture Day at the Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, in Denver – an event that will feature the teaming up of 13 local chefs with lawmakers and ag representatives in a cook-off competition of Colorado-grown foods, as well as a big "thank you" delivered by Feeding Colorado Board Chairman Bob O'Connor, aimed at the state's ag producers.

"Year in and year out, Colorado's agriculture industry is one of our biggest supporters, and 2016 was certainly no different," O'Connor – who is also the executive director of the Weld Food Bank in Greeley – said in reference to the ag industry's product and monetary contributions to Colorado's five Feeding American food banks, which totaled up to $16,085,678 last year. "So many of those in need in our state are better off because of the generosity of Colorado's farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. The number of people they help us reach is just incredible, and we can't thank them enough."

Agriculture Day at the Capitol, which takes place at the State Capitol Building (200 E. Colfax Ave.), has become one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome – attended by more than 1,000 people last year, including the governor, state legislators, farmers, ranchers and many others.

The public and media are all invited to attend the event, which is held in conjunction with National Agriculture Week.

Agriculture Day at the Capitol begins at 10:45 a.m., and lunch – the final product of the on-site, 13-team cook-off competition – will be served around 11:30 a.m.

Each year, the event showcases all that Colorado's ag industry does for our state, highlighting its efforts in feeding Colorado's 5 million-plus people, its stewardship of our resources, and its $40 billion economic impact – a top two or three contributor to the state's economy each year.

Anyone looking for more information about Agriculture Day at the Capitol can contact event manager David Collie at david@collieconsultingllc.com.

–Colorado Agricultural Council