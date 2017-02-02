Colome team wins Sutton Ranch Rodeo | TSLN.com

Colome team wins Sutton Ranch Rodeo
February 2, 2017
2017 Sutton Ranch Rodeo Finals
1) Dougherty Cattle Co., Colome, S.D.
2) Spring Creek Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
3) The Rounders, Philip, S.D.
4) St. Onge Livestock, Whitewood, S.D.
Event Winners
1) Team Mugging winner Sandhills Ranchers from Ashby, Neb.
2) Ranch Branding winner Dougherty Cattle Co. from Phillip, S.D.
3) Steer Loading winner Painter Ranch from Buffalo, S.D.
Top Hand Award: Erik Wolford from team St Onge Livestock in Whitewood, S.D.
Top Horse Award: Chris Cover from Sandhills Ranchers in Ashby, Neb.
–Sutton Rodeo