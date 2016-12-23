Program selects 20 members for class | TSLN.com

The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP) recently selected 20 emerging leaders from across the state and with various backgrounds who will make up CALP’s 13th class.

The nonprofit organization aims to strengthen effective agricultural leaders who reflect Colorado’s diverse population, by developing participants in the areas of communication, technology, social issues, cultural diversity, coalition building, resource management and government policy, just to name a few.

“As our state’s urban population grows and has a bigger influence, it’s absolutely critical that we develop Coloradans who are committed to the future of our agricultural and rural communities,” said State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, who serves as CALP’s board president. “And we couldn’t ask for a more talented and ambitious group to take part in our next class.”

CALP and its supporters recruit enthusiastic Coloradans who are recognized as emerging leaders and are directly involved in ag, agribusiness, rural industries, rural communities or natural resource management.

Participants in the program travel the state, learning about agriculture in every region, and also take part in an international trip to learn about ag in a foreign country and U.S. trade with that nation. The first session will begin Feb. 22, 2017, in conjunction with the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture.

CALP’s Class 13 Participants

Leila Al-Hamoodah, Denver

Casey Andrews, Fort Morgan

Rian Bernhardt, Akron

Nathan Dirnberger, Colorado Springs

Barbara Frommell, Denver

Marty Gerace, Golden

Maggie Hanna, Denver

Tyler Hawkins, Grand Junction

Caiti Hladky, Fort Lupton

Jilane Hixson, Lamar

Emily Ibach, Denver

Charles Johnson, Colorado Springs

Kara Kraich Smith, Akron

Justin Lewton, Bennett

Katharine Lotspeich, Kersey

Vanessa McCracken, Broomfield

Holly Nequette, Galeton

Corey Pelton, Brighton

Zach Thode, Livermore

Melissa Walter, Hudson

–Colorado Ag Leaders