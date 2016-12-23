Program selects 20 members for class | TSLN.com

Program selects 20 members for class
December 23, 2016
The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP) recently selected 20 emerging leaders from across the state and with various backgrounds who will make up CALP’s 13th class.
The nonprofit organization aims to strengthen effective agricultural leaders who reflect Colorado’s diverse population, by developing participants in the areas of communication, technology, social issues, cultural diversity, coalition building, resource management and government policy, just to name a few.
“As our state’s urban population grows and has a bigger influence, it’s absolutely critical that we develop Coloradans who are committed to the future of our agricultural and rural communities,” said State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, who serves as CALP’s board president. “And we couldn’t ask for a more talented and ambitious group to take part in our next class.”
CALP and its supporters recruit enthusiastic Coloradans who are recognized as emerging leaders and are directly involved in ag, agribusiness, rural industries, rural communities or natural resource management.
Participants in the program travel the state, learning about agriculture in every region, and also take part in an international trip to learn about ag in a foreign country and U.S. trade with that nation. The first session will begin Feb. 22, 2017, in conjunction with the Governor’s Forum on Colorado Agriculture.
CALP’s Class 13 Participants
Leila Al-Hamoodah, Denver
Casey Andrews, Fort Morgan
Rian Bernhardt, Akron
Nathan Dirnberger, Colorado Springs
Barbara Frommell, Denver
Marty Gerace, Golden
Maggie Hanna, Denver
Tyler Hawkins, Grand Junction
Caiti Hladky, Fort Lupton
Jilane Hixson, Lamar
Emily Ibach, Denver
Charles Johnson, Colorado Springs
Kara Kraich Smith, Akron
Justin Lewton, Bennett
Katharine Lotspeich, Kersey
Vanessa McCracken, Broomfield
Holly Nequette, Galeton
Corey Pelton, Brighton
Zach Thode, Livermore
Melissa Walter, Hudson
–Colorado Ag Leaders