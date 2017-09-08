Colorado groups to host R-CALF speakers

The Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association & the Southern Colorado Livestock Association will meet Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Otero Junior College, Student Center Banquet Room, 2001 San Juan Ave., La Junta, Colorado. SCLA members will have a business meeting prior to the main event, at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room (same building) to plan for annual banquet and ball. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a meet and greet CICA members & guests. Coffee, tea and goodies provided. The marketing seminar will start promptly at 3:00 p.m.

This seminar is not about when and how to sell your cattle. It is intended to answer several questions posed by our members: How can we get our message out there? (We were actually having a conversation about country of origin labeling at the time – but it's applicable to many other issues.) How do we get heard in Denver? What's most effective in advocating for policy changes? How do we reach consumers? What is the best use of our time and dollars in promotion and advertising? Our speakers will each share from their vast, successful experience.

Featuring:

Vaughn Meyer, owner and operator Sodak Angus Ranch near Reva, South Dakota; He currently is a Board Member for OCM (organization for Competitive Markets), R-CALF USA's Checkoff Committee Chair, and until recently, served on the Cattlemen's Beef Board.

Tatum Lee, R-CALF USA's Developmental Director, a fifth-generation rancher near Dodge City, Kansas.

Eric Hanagan, of Hanagan Farms, Swink, Colorado. The Hanagan family has been growing melons, onions, zucchini, cucumbers, and more for over 100 years.

–R-CALF USA