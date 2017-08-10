Colorado State plans foal care seminar at Copper Spring Sal | TSLN.com

An in-depth educational program on newborn foal care for horse owners will be given on August 25 at Copper Spring Ranch in conjunction with the Myers Ranch/Copper Spring Ranch Performance Horse Sale by two Colorado State University reproduction experts.

Titled "Saving Foals-Foaling, Dystocia and Newborn Foal Care," the presentation is being presented by Dr. Patrick McCue, DVM, PhD, Diplomate, American College of Theriogenologists, and Dr. Ryan A. Ferris, DVM, MS, Diplomate, American College of Theriogenologists, at a 6 p.m. in the indoor performance arena.

Sponsored by Dechra Veterinary Products, the horse owners program and barbecue dinner is being held in conjunction with a professional program for veterinarians that is being held in Bozeman and at the ranch's brood mare breeding facility on August 24.

This detailed, one-day class by the professors from the Colorado State University Equine Reproduction Laboratory covers the Diagnostics and Therapeutics of Problem Mares.

The Colorado State experts are coming to Copper Spring Ranch as part of their outreach program while working with the ranch team, Dr. Chris Ray, DVM, MS, DACVS, Ray Equine Services and the staff at Montana State University equine program.

Dr. McCue is the Iron Rose Ranch Professor of Equine Theriogenology at the Department of Clinical Sciences. He teaches the corer course in Theriogenology to veterinary students as well as advanced courses and clinical rotations in equine Theriogenology. He also coordinates the clinical stallion, broodmare, fooling and embryo transfers services at the university's Equine Reproduction Laboratory.

He graduated from veterinary school at the University of California, Davis, in 1986 and completed an internship in large animal medicine and surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. He residency was in equine reproduction at the University of California, Davis.

In addition, McCue received a PhD in comparative pathology with an emphasis on reproductive endocrinology and ovarian pathology in the mare from UC Davis in 1992.

Dr. Ferris, an assistant professor in the Department of Clinical Sciences, graduated from the veterinary school at the Washington State University in 2007. After graduation, he completed an internship in equine surgery, medicine and reproduction at the Equine Medical Center of Ocala and a two-year equine Theriogenology/master of science program at Colorado State University.

At Colorado State, Ferris is primarily involved in the clinical broodmare, fooling and embryo transfer programs at the Equine Reproduction Laboratory.