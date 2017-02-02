Come to AQHA Convention | TSLN.com

The 2017 AQHA Convention is rolling into San Antonio, March 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt.

The convention is a chance for breeders, trainers, owners and horse lovers of all kinds to talk about issues affecting the industry and discuss proposed changes to the way AQHA does business.

There are a couple of items regarding the convention that you should know:

To have voting rights at the 2017 convention, you must be an AQHA member at least 60 days prior to the first day of the 2017 convention.

As usual, all standing committee meetings are open to the general membership. The only exceptions to this general rule are (1) meetings denoted as being closed in the convention program or (2) portions, if any, of meetings that are conducted in closed session per direction of the committee or chairperson.

Per AQHA Bylaws Article III, Section 1(a), the number of elected directors is determined by an annual allocation formula based on the number of active AQHA numbered and Appendix horses as of September 30 of the preceding year. View the list of each director’s current status – if they are seeking re-election or have been elevated to a director-at-large status.

Finally, don’t forget that you are always welcome to share your views and comments regarding issues that affect or pertain to AQHA with AQHA directors. A list of your directors and their contact information can be found in the Governance section of http://www.aqha.com/services.

To register for the 2017 AQHA convention or for more details, go to http://www.aqha.com/convention. F

–AQHA