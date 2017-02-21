Community rallies around Vern Ward family | TSLN.com

In a community where everything western still prevails, a serious accident involving two favorites, a cowboy and his horse, has several towns rallying to help their friend and neighbor, both in prayer and fundraising. "A really good guy got badly hurt on Feb. 12," Jan Swan Wood shared in last week's edition of Tri-State Livestock News.

That really good-guy, Vern Ward, suffered a major head injury, requiring surgery to remove over 20 bone fragments from his brain. Ward, along with his wife Laurie, and four daughters, ranch near Fruitdale, S.D. "(They) are just good folks who support their community and are always willing to help others," Wood added.

"We all know that Vern would be the last person to ask for help, but the first person to help someone that needed it," family friend, Chas Crago shared.

Along with abundant prayer chains, Pioneer Bank in Belle Fourche, S.D., has set up a medical fund. Checks can be mailed to Vern Ward Medical Fund, c/o Pioneer Bank, 700 State St., Belle Fourche, SD 57717. A Caring Bridge site has also been created, with updates, http://www.caringbridge.org/public/vernward.

The Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club raised $3,500 for the Ward family.

In an event that was already in motion, the group incorporated some fundraising pieces for Vern. The supper and auction was Feb. 17, in Sturgis, and raised funds for the Southwest Regional Rodeo.

At a meeting held prior to the fundraiser, the members decided they wanted to help Vern and his family, with 2 items: a 20X hat donated by Brad Montague at Star of the West, and a framed picture of Vern on horseback.

"Vern is a great promoter of rodeo and can be seen helping at rodeos of every level and doing every job. Now it's our turn to help Vern. Let's raise some money to help the Ward family out!," the club posted on Facebook. Vern is a South Dakota High School Rodeo Association board member.

"We had a great fundraiser. I haven't talked to our treasurer yet to find out the exact dollar amounts but we had tons of donations," Teri Brown shared. "Our live auction lasted about two hours and we sold about 60 more dinner tickets than the previous year. We had five items we auctioned off for Vern and a framed picture of him we did as a rollover auction. The picture was sold seven times."

In addition, Laurie has kept friends and family updated on her Facebook page, including some humor, and for those who know Vern, that's a good sign. He still has a long way to go, but he's on the mend.

"Had a nice quiet day with the girls today…[Vern] gave the nurses a hard enough time that they finally took the staples out for him and took him outside. Until he tried to wrestle Talon in the grass, then got sent back to his room. Headed out early am for Craig [hospital], thanks for the prayers, please keep them coming," Laurie shared on February 20, with a picture of his staples and the fork Vern was threatening to use to pull them out himself.

This was obviously a huge improvement from her first post on Caring Bridge.

"On Sunday Feb.12, Vern was in the barn with Mataya and had a horse accident. He was taken to Spearfish regional by ambulance and then on to Rapid City with skull fracture and possible brain injury. He had surgery Sunday night where they removed 20-25 fragments and put a plate in. He is sedated and has been following simple commands. As of Monday, he is still sedated but stable. Thanks for all the prayers," Laurie posted.

While a prognosis and a hospital time-frame are still out of reach, the prayers are very much appreciated, Laurie shared.

"Well today was a big day for both of us. We were excited to leave [Rapid City Regional Hospital] and head to rehab, but sad to leave our friends and family behind. We are both checked into our "rooms" and settled in. Vern had lots and lots of testing and evaluations today. He was told by his [physical therapist] that not many patients walk in the doors alone. They made him "test" out of wheelchair, belt with assisted help and being alone in his room without a "sitter"….which I told them last Thursday, he needed a "sitter"…he passed those with flying colors. He had a little balance issue when standing on one leg for 15 seconds and that bothered him, so he came back to his room after lunch and stood on one leg for a while….what determination. He is very cooperative," Laurie wrote on their first day at Craig Hospital, February 21. She added that Vern enjoys reading and playing cards, and can receive mail at Craig Hospital, 3425 S. Clarkson St., Englewood, CO, 80113.

Craig is known for its work with brain injuries, and their track record of success is notable.