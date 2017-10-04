Conaway to lead NAFTA delegation to Ottawa

House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, R-Texas, announced today he will lead a congressional delegation to Ottawa, Ontario, this weekend to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Conaway will be joined in Canada by Reps. David Rouzer, R-N.C., John Faso, R-N.Y., Ted Yoho, R-Fla., and Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., "to engage on production agriculture issues in advance of the next round of NAFTA negotiations," Conaway said.

Noting that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday he had been somewhat disappointed in the NAFTA renegotiations so far, Conaway said, "Secretary Perdue hit the nail on the head when he said we need to stop circling the ring in NAFTA negotiations and begin laying out concrete agriculture proposals."

"I know our delegation is eager to get up to Ottawa and communicate a sense of urgency to negotiators," Conaway said. "We're serious about getting this done and we need our Canadian counterparts to understand that time is of the essence here."

–The Hagstrom Report