Contestants Invited to Enter Miss Rodeo N.D. Pageant by Aug. 21 | TSLN.com

Young women interested in serving as North Dakota's ambassador for the sport of rodeo are invited to enter the Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant which will be held Oct. 5-8 in Minot. The annual pageant is held in conjunction with the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo for the top professional contestants from North Dakota and South Dakota.

Applications for Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2018 must be postmarked by Aug. 21. Contestants compete in the areas of personality, appearance and horsemanship. They must be between the ages of 18 and 25 as of Dec. 31, 2017. Other eligibility criteria include having at least a high school diploma or equivalent and holding a preliminary title earned through competition or as selected by a rodeo committee, community, county or other sponsoring organization. Complete rules and application forms are downloadable at http://www.missrodeond.org.

Major prizes include a trophy saddle sponsored Northern Plains Equipment, Mandan; a trophy buckle sponsored by Milt's Building Supply, Elgin; a jacket from Hensen's Fur and Leather, Minot, and autograph sheets and print material by Image Printing, Bismarck.

The winner begins her term of service in January 2018 and will compete in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in December 2018 during the Nationals Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

The new queen will be crowned by Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2017 Cassidy Rasmusson of Lisbon. She will compete in the Miss Rodeo American Pageant this December in Las Vegas.

Miss Rodeo North Dakota promotes and assists with rodeos and other events throughout North Dakota and serves as an ambassador at numerous rodeos throughout the country.

Recommended Stories For You

–Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant