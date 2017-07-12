Kadoka Rodeo Bible camp offers spiritual guidance from proven athletes | TSLN.com

The badlands of western South Dakota have been the home of the Badlands Cowboys for Christ Rodeo Bible Camp for the last 40 years. If one drives by the rodeo arena in Kadoka during the first week of August, they will see young cowgirls and cowboys practicing their rodeo events and receiving Christian instruction and inspiration throughout the weeklong event.

Participants from 13-19 years of age receive two days of coaching, followed by two days of rodeo action. Event winners receive buckles for each event, and the all-around cowboy and cowgirl each receive a trophy saddle. Plaques are awarded down to fourth place for each individual event, and special Bibles are also given to a boy and girl within the camp. The Bible winners are chosen by staff members, and go to athletes that have most imitated Christ throughout the week. The bibles are given in Cy and Dorothy Porch's memory.

Campers stay the week in the bunkhouses and are provided with meals, music, church services and Bible studies during their stay. They are given instruction in all high school rodeo events, and assistance with their four legged-partners. Levi Grimes, a local reined cow horse trainer, teaches the importance of horsemanship in any timed event.

Other South Dakota rodeo greats help with the camp, too. Eudell Larsen, the Dickinson State University coach, aids roughstock athletes, while Glen and Shelly Lammers of Black Hills State University coach team ropers. National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Cole Elshere, shares his rodeo expertise, as do a host of other experienced instructors, including current college competitors. Instructors lead the campers not only by skill in the arena, but also character outside of the arena.

Teenagers that are interested in entering are encouraged to visit http://www.badlandsrodeobiblecamp.com for the entry form.