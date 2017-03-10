Crapo: President’s Address to Congress Presents Optimistic Agenda for America | TSLN.com

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee tonight commented on President Trump's address to Congress:

"Tonight, President Trump posed the question of where we want our nation to be as we approach our 250th year. As that milestone awaits, the President offered an agenda rooted in personal liberty and economic freedom. Many of the President's proposals echo the concerns and questions I heard during my more than 200 town meetings across Idaho.

"The President's speech included three bold agenda priorities: to strengthen our national security, provide for our veterans, and unleash robust job creation. Many of our military families, including those at Idaho's own Mountain Home Air Force Base and those serving out of Gowen Field have been engaged in the ongoing global war on terrorism. We must continue our commitment to protect our communities while also providing for our military personnel who selflessly volunteer to serve, as well as their families. I agree with the President that we must prioritize our veterans. The feedback I have received from Idaho's veteran community has focused much of my work in the Senate and I welcome the President's plans to ensure we honor our commitments to those who have served.

"On job creation, the President spoke about the need for infrastructure revitalization through a national rebuilding initiative financed through public and private capital partnerships. This approach will help rebuild our nation while putting to work many of our neighbors.

"Shifting to regulatory reform, the President highlighted his work to establish task forces in every government agency to reduce regulation and limit the explosive growth of our government. Further, he has implemented a plan calling for every one new regulation, two old regulations must be eliminated. I welcome both of these approaches that will make government more efficient and responsive to the people it serves. Today's action to scale back the overreaching 'Waters of the United States' rule is also welcome action from the Trump administration.

"The President addressed the need to repeal and replace Obamacare with a plan that offers real choice and access to many plans that are truly affordable. In Idaho, as in many states, only one health provider with costly premiums is serving some counties. During my town meetings and in the letters and emails to my office, Idahoans have shared stories about premium spikes, high-deductibles, and lack of access to doctors and choices. The President also spoke about maintaining coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions, the expansion of Health Savings Accounts for individuals to purchase the plans that work best for them and their families, and for consumers to buy insurance across state lines.

"Additionally, the President spoke about the urgent need to deliver real, meaningful tax-reform. For our working, middle-class families and small business owners, creating a level-playing field will spur economic growth and enable U.S. companies, manufacturers, and service providers to compete fairly in an ever-increasing global economy. I have long-supported comprehensive tax reform and it is essential for Congress to act on this priority for our nation's economic security and prosperity.

"Finally, President Trmp addressed the need to enforce our immigration laws to protect both our economic and national security. I have long maintained that any immigration reforms must commit the resources necessary to have the strongest possible border enforcement realistically while reforming our screening and vetting process. I agree with the President that we can develop meaningful immigration policies that meet these priorities.

"The President has laid forth an ambitious, optimistic agenda that has great promise for our nation. This agenda contains many areas for bipartisan agreement and cooperation. I look forward to working with my colleagues of both parties to carefully study the details of each of these proposals and find ways that Congress can move this agenda forward responsibly for the strength and prosperity of our nation."

–Senator Crapo