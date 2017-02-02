Crop and pasture lease agreement workshop in Sidney | TSLN.com

A Crop and Pasture Lease Agreement workshop will be offered Feb. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at South Platte Natural Resources District in Sidney. This workshop is designed to help landlords and tenants put together a crop or pasture lease agreement that is right for both parties, and help maintain positive leasing relationships.

Topics for discussion at the leasing workshop include:

· Latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state;

· Lease communication, determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord;

· Lease termination, including terminating handshake, or verbal leases;

· Review of common cash and share lease provisions;

· Pasture rental arrangements

UNL Extension Educators Jessica Groskopf and Aaron Berger will present this workshop. It is very helpful if both the tenant and landlord can attend together. It is also helpful if the spouses attend. Everyone is welcome to one or both workshops.

The free workshop is free to attend. Registration is requested. To register, call Jessica Groskopf at 308-632-1247. Register by Feb. 15, to ensure that there are enough handouts.

–UNL Extension