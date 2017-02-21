Dairy Beef Short Course: Sponsored by the I-29 Moo University Collaboration | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The third annual Dairy Beef Short Course will be offered Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Denny Sanford Premier and Convention Center, Sioux Falls, SD.

This is a Pre-Welcome Reception Educational Events at the Central Plains Dairy Expo and is being hosted by the I-29 Moo University Collaboration.

Topics covered will include:

Vaccination and Implant Protocols: Workshop will cover selecting the right vaccines and implants for your operation to improve herd health, optimize performance, and exceed customer expectations. Presented by Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian.

Managing Liver Abscesses in the VFD Age: Participants will learn about management strategies to minimize acidosis and liver abscess issues and comply with the VFD regulations. Presented by Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Specialist.

Marketing Dairy Beef in 2017: This workshop will focus on issues surrounding marketing dairy beef, including market access, price discovery, increased red meat supply, and end product specifications. Presented by Brad Kooima, President Kooima & Kaemingk Commodities, Inc.

Financial Management and Working with Lenders: This workshop will provide attendees with insight into what bankers are looking for as they work with cattle feeders. Presented by Dave Karnopp, Retail Commercial Lender/Beef Specialist – Farm Credit Services.

Schedule

The Dairy Beef Short Course begins 10 a.m. with registration; program starts at 10:30 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m.

The agenda will allow for attendees to take in the evening entertainment at the Welcome Reception for the Central Plains Dairy Expo.

To cover costs, there will be a $25 registration fee which will include lunch. We would appreciate registrations by March 27th to insure a spot at the meeting, since attendance is limited to 80 people. Please contact the Watertown Regional Extension Office at 605-882-5140 or email Tracey.Erickson@sdstate.edu to register. On-line registration will be available on http://iGrow.org/events after February 25, 2017.

In its twelfth year of collaboration, I-29 Moo University has established a learning community which is a cooperative effort of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska University Extension personnel along with the SW Minnesota Dairy Profit Initiative, Iowa State Dairy Association, Minnesota Milk Producers Association, Nebraska State Dairy Association, and the South Dakota Dairy Producers. The objective of various educational venues offered is to bring research-based information to stakeholders while helping to grow a sustainable agricultural industry.

–SDSU Extension