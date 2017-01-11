Dairy groups, NASDA write Trump on Canada dairy policies | TSLN.com

The National Milk Producers Federation, the International Dairy Foods Association, the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture wrote President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday that Canada’s dairy trade policies are “intentionally designed to block imports from the United States” and are “in direct violation” of Canada’s trade commitments under the North American Free Trade Act and the World Trade Organization.

In a letter, the groups asked Trump to take “immediate action.”

“This negative impact is conservatively estimated at $150 million worth of ultra-filtered milk exports being lost by companies in Wisconsin and New York, which are highly reliant on their trade with Canada. In fact, the entire U.S. dairy industry is being hurt, as milk prices are being driven down nationally by Canada’s trade actions,” the groups said.

“Having an even wider impact on America’s dairy farmers and processors, additional large volumes of skim milk powder will be forced onto the thinly traded global market, resulting in a further depression of prices that will negatively impact the revenues of dairy farmers around the world,” they concluded.

–The Hagstrom Report