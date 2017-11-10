Dakota Cattle Conference: Dec. 6-7

Stockmanship, market trends and drought challenges are among the topics that will be covered during the Dakota Cattle Conference set for Dec. 6-7 at the Holiday Inn in Minot.

The North Dakota State University Extension Service is bringing together experts from the northern U.S. and Canada to discuss the cattle industry.

The conference will follow the Heartland Ag show with a free cattle breeding workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, and a dinner and social at 7.

Bob Weaber, beef genetics specialist from Kansas State University Extension, will conduct the breeding workshop. He will discuss breed objectives, tools for selection, genomics and building a better cow herd.

Conference activities on Thursday, Dec 7, will start with registration at 9 a.m. The program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Session topics and the presenters are:

Keynote address, Wintering Cows: Late-season Grazing and Supplementation – Bart Lardner, Western Beef Development Center in Saskatchewan, who has extensive experience and research with forage production, coproduct supplementation, cow nutrition and alternative wintering systems, including swath, bale and residue grazing

Beef: Good and Good for You – Eric Berg, professor and associate head of NDSU's Animal Sciences Department

Better Ranching Through Better Stockmanship – Curt Pate, a Montana rancher who has been the driving force for better stockmanship for more than a decade and is a nationally recognized instructor who has conducted demonstrations and clinics on stockmanship and horsemanship throughout North America and Europe

Market Trends, Influences and Price Outlook – Jim Robb, senior economist and director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center based in Denver, Colo., who will address what is driving the cattle markets and the forecast for the coming years

Ranching in Kazakhstan – Brandon Biwer, agriculture and natural resources agent in NDSU Extension's Divide County office, who will share his experience on a startup ranch

Drought Challenges and Management – NDSU Extension beef cattle specialist Carl Dahlen, alternatives to supplementing low-quality feed and stretching hay; NDSU Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist Gerald Stokka, understanding nitrate and toxicity risks in drought-stressed feeds; NDSU Extension livestock economist Tim Petry, economic considerations; and NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist Kevin Sedivec, pasture recovery and solar watering options

The cost of the Thursday program is $40, which includes lunch.

For more information, contact John Dhuyvetter, NDSU Extension area livestock systems specialist at the North Central Research Extension Center near Minot, at 701-857-7682 or john.dhuyvetter@ndsu.edu, or Paige Brummund, agriculture and natural resources agent in NDSU Extension's Ward County office, at 701-857-6444 or paige.f.brummund@ndsu.edu.

–NDSU Extension