Data Collection to Begin for 2017 Economic Impact Study | TSLN.com

(Washington, DC)- The American Horse Council (AHC) is pleased to announce that data collection for the 2017 Economic Impact Study is set to begin on April 1, 2017.

"We are incredibly grateful for the pledges we received from generous equine organizations to fund both the National study as well as several state and segment breakouts," said AHC President Julie Broadway. "Due to the generosity of these organizations, we are able to begin the data collection for the study. However, we are still short of our goal amount and are hoping to receive final pledges to officially put us over the finish line for fundraising."

For Individuals or Organizations wishing to contribute towards the goal amount for the National Study, please visit the AHC website here, or contact the AHC at afurst@horsecouncil.org. "No pledge amount is too small," said Ms. Broadway, "we know that the industry is eagerly awaiting the results of this study, so we are hoping to find those last few pledges to put us over the edge and get the study completed as soon as possible."

The survey will be tailored to individual segments and distributed via an online link, and the AHC encourages those in the industry to share the link as much as possible. "We want to be able to ensure we are getting as much of the industry as possible taking this survey," said Ms. Broadway. "Especially since we have expanded the study to include participants under 18, and the equine welfare and sanctuary segments."

In addition to the National Economic Impact Study, twelve states have elected to secure a breakout for their respective states: Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, California, Maryland, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma. If any state is still interested in securing a breakout, they MUST contact the AHC by no later than March 22.

"The Innovation Group is looking forward to collecting data from all segments to ensure the most comprehensive, impactful portrait possible of this diverse and long-standing industry," said Tom Zitt, Executive Director of The Innovation Group. "Just as all pledges are welcome, all segments of the industry are encouraged to submit data."

If you have any questions about the Study, please contact the AHC directly.

–American Horse Council