Days of ‘76 royalty | TSLN.com

Local ladies were the judges' pick in the Days of '76 Queen Contest. Sturgis cowgirl Martina Loobey was named the 2017 Days of '76 Rodeo Queen.

Loobey is the 19 year old daughter of Brook and Lorrie Loobey from Sturgis. A 2016 Sturgis Brown High School graduate, Loobey earned a certificate in equine massage therapy at Top Performance Equine Sports Therapy School and a massage license (for humans) from Headlines Academy in Rapid City.

She hopes to eventually maintain a traveling business offering sports massage to rodeo athletes.

A former Junior Miss Days of '76 and Junior Miss South Dakota Rodeo, Loobey should be at ease representing the Deadwood rodeo.

Kiara Brown, Whitewood, SD is the newly crowned 2017 Jr Queen.

Brown, of Whitewood, is the 15 year old daughter of Raye Brown. An incoming sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School, she enjoys playing the flute in band and singing in the choir. She is the president of the Horseshoe 4-H club and loves gymnastics and rodeo.

Brown competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and ambassador contests in 4-H rodeo.

She has held seveal ambassador and queen titles including 2016 Jr. Butte Co. Ambassador.

She competes nationally in gymnastics events, most recently at the National JO level 10 Championships in Indiana.

Lily Sexton was named the Days of '76 Princess.

Sexton is the eight year old daughter of Tara Olson and Scot Sexton. She is from Whitewood, S.D. and will be in the third grade this year at Whitewood Elementary. Lily has a love of horses and enjoys playdays, rodeos, and chasing steers on her horse Hollywood. Lily is involved in basketball, music, piano, and is a member of the Horseshoe 4-H Club. She raises rabbits to show at the fairs and sell in the fall. Lily plans to add volleyball and 4-H shooting sports to her list of activities this year.