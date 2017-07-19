Deadline to Take Survey to Update Economic Impact Study Extended | TSLN.com

(Washington, DC)- The American Horse Council Foundation (AHCF) announced today that it will be extending the deadline to complete the horse owner and supplier survey to update the National Economic Impact Study to August 18.

"The survey has been open since the beginning of June, and unfortunately we have only had around 9,000 responses," said AHC President Julie Broadway. "We decided to extend the deadline for respondents to take the survey to ensure that we are getting as many responses as we can- we estimated that the survey link should be reaching approximately 900,000 people, and the 2005 Study had over 18,000 responses itself. The industry has waited a long time for this study to be updated and we want to be sure we are getting the full picture of the impact of the vast equine industry."

The main survey is designed to capture the impact of individual horse owners (whether commercial or recreational) and industry suppliers of equine-related goods and services. To take the horse owner & supplier survey please go here:

https://innovationgroup.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0oaYvVhgaWHgpvL?Source=Request Please note, all personal information collected in the survey will be confidential and will not be distributed. The AHC encourages Individuals to share the study link above via email, social media, etc. in order to ensure maximum participation.

The 2017 Economic Impact Study will contain expanded demographics with youth participation and additional segments of the industry, including Equine Assisted Activities and Therapies, Equine Sanctuaries and Rescues, Equine Academic Programs, and Equine Youth Organizations. If you are interested in receiving one of these survey links, please contact the AHC at info@horsecouncil.org.

–American Horse Council