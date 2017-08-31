Deep Creek Pen of 3 earns top honors at CSF
August 31, 2017
Jack Hunter, Crawford, Nebraska, Katrina Kolb, Belle Fourche, South Dakota and Kelly Erickson, Kadoka, South Dakota judged the 24 pens of 3 at the Central States Fair in Rapid City Aug. 23.
* Champion pen of heifer calves went to Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD
* Champion pen of steer calves was Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD
* Champion pen of bull calves was Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD.
* Champion pen of bred heifers went to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD
* Supreme champion pen overall was the pen of bred heifers from Deep Creek Angus
Sponsors for the 2017 Pen of 3 were
Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Tri State Livestock News, Hubbard Feeds, Jenner Equipment, Runnings, Tarter Equipment.
–Staff report