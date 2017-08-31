Deep Creek Pen of 3 earns top honors at CSF

Jack Hunter, Crawford, Nebraska, Katrina Kolb, Belle Fourche, South Dakota and Kelly Erickson, Kadoka, South Dakota judged the 24 pens of 3 at the Central States Fair in Rapid City Aug. 23.

* Champion pen of heifer calves went to Mt. Rushmore Angus, Hermosa, SD

* Champion pen of steer calves was Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD

* Champion pen of bull calves was Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD.

* Champion pen of bred heifers went to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD

* Supreme champion pen overall was the pen of bred heifers from Deep Creek Angus

Sponsors for the 2017 Pen of 3 were

Boehringer-Ingelheim Vetmedica, Tri State Livestock News, Hubbard Feeds, Jenner Equipment, Runnings, Tarter Equipment.

–Staff report