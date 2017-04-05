Kim Ulmer says cattle producer should demand change to the CME | TSLN.com

At the end of March, cattlemen from across the country traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) Legislative Conference. These ranchers met with key congressional and agency leaders to articulate top industry policy priorities.

Among the group was Kim Ulmer from Huron, S.D.

Ulmer is the president of Livestock-R-Us, LLC, and his mission for the trip was to share his concerns about the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) with agricultural influencers.

Ulmer has started the Protect The Producers Movement to fight unfair practices exhibited by the CME. For nearly a year, he's shared his message and encouraged producers to fill out a survey on the topic. More than 600 people have filled out the survey so far, which can be found at http://www.livestockrus.com. Ulmer took the results of the survey with him when he met with elected officials in Washington, D.C.

"The Protect the Producers Movement was started to protect all 700,000 of the nation's beef producers," said Ulmer. "CME has been allowed to write their own rulebook to their advantage and caused problems that are putting producers out of business. The globalized board of trade owned by CME Group is a major problem to the livestock industry. It creates false valuations and is not a risk management tool for the American livestock industry. The government regulation system has allowed them to be a Self-Regulated Organization (SRO) and change the board of trade from a commodity future to a commodity casino."

In conjunction with NCBA's Legislative Conference, Ulmer set up his own meetings with key officials and had face-to-face time with Senator John Thune's agriculture assistant, Senator Mike Rounds, Representative Kristi Noem, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), USDA Ag Marketing Service, the Senate Ag committee, Senate committee for Commodities, Risk Management and Trade. He also met with newly appointed USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue's office, as well as several individual senators and representatives who were in the building during his visit.

"The most important meeting was with the CFTC; they listened to me for over an hour as I explained what has happened to our industry," he said. "When we met with the USDA Ag Marketing Service, I explained the volatility created around the cattle on feed reports and how they use the auction marketing reporting service as an average of several different states and how it hurts the northern producers that have higher quality cattle."

At the end of his busy day of lobbying, Ulmer had left 35 reports with key influencers, and he is hopeful it will result in positive change for the beef industry. The solution could be found in new rules written in the upcoming farm bill or pressure placed on the CME from Washington, D.C. to change its practices.

"Who made it legal for the CME to create a gambling format that affects over 700,000 producers and not have to worry about the delivery of a perishable commodities?" asked Ulmer. "Every time you own an animal as an investment in the cattle business, you pencil in a 1 or 2 percent death loss on the investment. Cattle need to be sorted and get loaded and hauled, and they can get hurt and be dead a few days later if they are not properly managed. Speculators that want to be involved with livestock should have to take the same risks as we do. The billionaires on Wall Street wouldn't be so eager to create trading rumors if they had to deliver like we do, then we would watch their load of cattle drop by 50 percent and we would be the buyer at half price."

Ulmer is currently working on an American Mercantile Exchange to better represent U.S. beef producers; however, his ultimate goal is to change the CME to an asset-based commodity market.

"Every time the traders gamble, they devalue our producers; it's lose-lose for the American cattleman," said Ulmer. "Ranchers and farmers aren't gamblers that want to try to compete in a gambling game with a billion dollar corporation. They need a forward contracting commodities contract for the amount of commodities they offer. There might be 2 percent of the farmers in America that could worry about position limits. Only the high-rolling fund companies or investors attempt to roll over a market. Since it isn't asset based, they have the funds and cash to cause a sharp increase or decrease in a market, and that's what we need protection from. If the American producer had the right to check and demand delivery for an actual product that market would have stopped dropping real fast during the $80 per hundred weight drop in 2015. It needs to be asset based to be a true commodity futures contract based on supply and demand then we will see honest and fair valuation."

Of his time in Washington, D.C., Ulmer feels he had the state's elected officials' attention.

"It was an excellent day; they really took the time to listen," he said. "I'm thankful for the previous media coverage from the Tri-State Livestock News on this topic. I think it really helped me get in the door."

Following Ulmer's visit, Senator John Thune said, "As we prepare to draft the next farm bill, and as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I will be reviewing all proposals and recommendations, including those raised by Kim Ulmer, to determine the best path forward to address low livestock prices and market volatility."

Senator Mike Rounds shares Ulmer's concerns about the state of the beef cattle industry and wants to take action to help producers back home.

"Producers in South Dakota have seen a 50 percent drop in net farm income," said Rounds. "That's a serious problem, and producers can't sustain these kinds of low cattle and commodity prices for an extended period of time. I'm concerned about the CME organization intentionally reducing what they will pay at the Worthing station. The people in this part of the country do a great job of producing livestock, and they are basically suggesting that they go somewhere else with their cattle. If not, they are going to ding you. They are suggesting these deep discounts because they feel it helps other producers in other parts of the country. However, producers are really competitive in our neck of the woods, and that doesn't seem very fair to me."

Rounds added, "Kim's discussion certainly piqued my interest. We've sent two letters to the CME — one to ask them to extend the comment period and a second to share our concerns. To the best of my knowledge, we haven't heard back from them yet, but for me, the first step is allowing them to explain and justify their actions. That will provide me some basis on how far we push things. We may have to review whether or not organizations like this should have to answer to someone when they make these types of rules. This may be a bigger issue than just the cattle business. However, with commodity prices down, there is a consistency here that is not good for farmers in South Dakota. When you have institutional challenges like this, it tells me that there's something wrong. I want to learn more before I can suggest action, but most certainly, every institution should have some sense of responsibility. After our meeting with Kim last week, my office is already preparing an inquiry for what the next steps should be with the CME."

For Ulmer, the solution is simple: "We need to regulate to change the CME gambling format back to an asset based commodity future the way the industry already forward contracts millions of live and feeder cattle every year."

Ulmer encourages producers to take a minute to fill out his survey and continue to call elected officials' office to bring this issue to the forefront.