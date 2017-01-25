Diamond Rio to perform at Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® Cowboy Stampede | TSLN.com

Rapid City, SD– The 2017 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® Cowboy Stampede with feature four-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Diamond Rio on Friday, Feb. 3.

Diamond Rio electrified country radio in 1991 with their hit “Meet in the Middle,” which later became a #1 single marking them the first country group in history to chart a #1 hit with a debut single. They continued charting 32 more hit singles including “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “Love a Little Stronger,” and “One More Day.”

The Cowboy Stampede, located at the James Kjerstad Event Center, is a dance hall setting with live music, dancing and a great gathering place. “We set out a few years ago to create a fun, party atmosphere for our Black Hills Stock Show guests,” says General Manager Ron Jeffries. “In a few short years, the Stampede has become a staple to the 10-day event and we’re very excited to offer top Nashville talent for the first time this year at an affordable price.”

The stampede will kick off with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at 7 p.m. and Diamond Rio to follow. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The 2017 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo® rolls into Rapid City Jan. 27 – Feb. 5. For a complete schedule of events or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com or follow us on facebook.

Any questions, or for more information place contact Kadee Hande at the Black Hills Stock Show® office (605-355-3861) or Stacey Sharp at Robert Sharp & Associates (605-341-5226)

–BHSS