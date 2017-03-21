Drones in Ag Discussion and Demonstration in Harrisburg April 6 | TSLN.com

A roundtable discussion and demonstration designed to inform agriculture producers of the opportunities to utilize drone technology in their operations is scheduled for April 6 at Harrisburg.

The program will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Banner County Museum in Harrisburg. Speakers and topics will include:

· Two area producers will share how they have used drones in their operation for cattle and crop management.

· Justin Reinmuth from Gering High School, along with his electronics class, will share their state- winning "Samsung Solve for Tomorrow" project that explores the use of drones in spot application of herbicides in agriculture.

· Dr. Bijeish Maharjan, Soil Scientist from the Panhandle Research and Extension Center, will discuss his interest and ideas for the use of drones from a research perspective.

UNL Extension Educator Aaron Berger is facilitating the event.

The discussion and demonstration program is free to attend. Registration is requested. To register, call the Nebraska Extension Office in Kimball-Banner Counties at 308-235-3122. Register by April 5, to ensure that there are enough handouts.

–UNL Extension