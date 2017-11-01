Eddie Sims and Dwayne Dietz inducted to Hereford Hall of Merit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eddie Sims, Elgin, Okla., and Dwayne Dietz, Billings, Mont., were inducted to the Hereford Hall of Merit Oct. 27 at the American Hereford Association (AHA) Hereford Honorees Reception during the AHA Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City, Mo. Hall of Merit inductees have greatly influenced the Hereford breed and cattle industry.

Sims began his career in the Hereford breed as a fieldman for the American Polled Hereford Association. Since then, he has dedicated his life to promoting Hereford cattle. Sims established National Cattle Services in 1968 and quickly became one of the industry's leading auctioneers. Through National Cattle Services, he has sold and managed purebred cattle sales in 44 states and seven Canadian provinces. As an auctioneer and sale manager, Sims has been instrumental in influencing the value and quality of Hereford cattle for the past 50 years.

Dietz became a fieldman for the AHA in 1979. His territory covered Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho and parts of Alberta, Canada. It was during his years at the AHA that he became recognized as one of the best cattle marketers in the country. Dietz's passion and excitement for the Hereford breed was infectious. His commitment to serving those around him has influenced industry professionals across the country.

"Sims and Dietz are great friends of the Hereford breed and the AHA is honored to induct them into the Hereford Hall of Merit," says Jack Ward, AHA executive vice president.

–American Hereford Association