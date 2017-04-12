Egg farmers again supporting White House Easter Egg Roll | TSLN.com

President Donald Trump is hosting America's egg farmers on April 17 this year as part of his first official White House Easter Egg Roll, the American Egg Board has told The Hagstrom Report.

The New York Times published an article today on speculation that the White House is behind schedule in organizing the event, but the egg board said in an email, "This year's event had been rumored to be in jeopardy, but the Trump administration has organized a full slate of activities and entertainment and is expecting more than 25,000 guests on the South Lawn of the White House."

American Egg Board Chairman Jeff Hardin of Flatonia, Texas, and AEB President and CEO Anne Alonzo will start the day-long event by presenting the 40th annual commemorative wooden White House egg to the president and First Lady Melania Trump on behalf of egg farmers.

"We are delighted to take part in the Easter Egg Roll by educating people about where eggs come from, and providing EggPops — a portable hard-boiled egg on a stick dusted with seasoning — to everyone who attends," Hardin said.

In addition to the commemorative egg, AEB is donating more than 30,000 hard-boiled eggs from Pennsylvania and Georgia farmers for egg rolling, the egg hunt, egg decorating and snacks, the group said. As they have in past years, the farmers will also bring the egg production process to life for parents and children attending through AEB's whimsical "An Egg's Journey from Farm to Table."

The "journey" features the realistic animated Hollywood Hens, photo cutouts that showcased the hen house, processing and delivery, and a play kitchen where children can move eggs from the refrigerator, to the stove and then to plates, the egg board said.

Egg activities will be spread out throughout the South Lawn and Ellipse through photo opportunities with a 16-foot inflatable Incredible Egg, EggPop sampling and the popular Incredible Egg character who will pose for pictures with kids and adults, the board said.

In the morning, children of guests will participate in the Easter Egg Roll itself, a race in which each participating child rolls a hard-boiled egg along the grass with a wooden spoon. Participants are given a commemorative wooden egg at the conclusion of the event. Live music, a "reading aloud" corner and an Easter egg hunt are also highlights of the day.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 and the presidency of President Rutherford B. Hayes, who invited the children of Washington, D.C. to roll their eggs on the White House lawn. Since 1977, the AEB has presented a commemorative egg to the president and first lady.

The White House will broadcast live video of the Easter Egg Roll at Wh.gov/live.

–The Hagstrom Report