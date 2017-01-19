Eichacker to serve on Simmental Board | TSLN.com

Located in southeast South Dakota, Eichacker Simmentals is a family operation that began in 1970, when Steve’s dad, Raphael, used his first units of Simmental semen. The herd has grown to approximately 300 registered cows of which 250 are Simmental and SimAngus™ and 50 Red Angus. Eichacker’s also use an extensive embryo program utilizing a local cooperator herd. Cattle are marketed through a fall female sale and spring bull sale. Along with raising all the feedstuffs for the cattle, they are diversified raising corn and soybeans. Eichacker Simmentals was started by Steve’s parents, Raphael and Judy, and is now managed by Steve and his wife, Cathy, who have three children, Amanda, Nick and Adam, and two grandchildren.

Steve is very active in his community, serving on numerous township, church, and bank Ag advisory boards. He has also served on the SD State Simmental Board where he was a past president. Steve and Cathy have also been SD Junior Simmental Advisors for the past 20 years.

Eichacker was formally seated at ASA’s 49th Annual Meeting held January 15, in Denver. Also seated were newly elected, Randy Moody, New Market, Alabama; and former trustee Tom Nelson, Wibaux, Montana; and re-elected, Gordon Hodges, Hamptonville, North Carolina; Erika Kenner, Leeds, North Dakota; and Gary Updyke, Checotah, Oklahoma.

Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, MT. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions – the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle.

–American Simmental Association