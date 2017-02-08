Electric co-ops lead rural effort for White House office | TSLN.com

More than 40 rural groups organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association wrote President Donald Trump today, asking him to designate a senior member of the White House staff as a rural adviser and/or to create an Office of Rural Policy with a direct focus on rural issues.

“As President Trump continues rounding out his White House team, we hope he will put a high priority on issues affecting rural American families and businesses,” said NRECA CEO Jim Matheson. “A collaborative approach is critical to addressing the wide range of 21st-century issues facing rural America – many of which expand beyond the scope of any single department or agency.

Last week, NRECA supported a letter from the House Rural Broadband Caucus to Trump urging him to include rural broadband in his infrastructure proposal.

–The Hagstrom Report