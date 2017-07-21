Enter the 2017 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sales | TSLN.com

Enter the 2017 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sales
July 21, 2017
Consignment Entries Due: Aug.15
Weanling/Yearling Sale: Oct. 20
Performance Horse Sale: Oct. 21
Consign Today
Enter your horse or horses in the 2017 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sales today! Get your horse in front of a large crowd for the best opportunity for the top price. Sale horses are included in the NILE Premiere Magazine Horse Sale Catalog that reaches Tri-State Livestock News ' circulation. Great event for buying and selling horses! Third week in October.
Paper
Request a blank entry form to be mailed to you
Or print one off online
[mccall@thenile.org or (406) 256-2495]
Mail it in by Aug. 15
PO Box 1981
Billings, MT 59103
Or drop it off at the office
Online
Go to https://www.formpl.us/form/6447971077980160
Fill it out and submit
Mail payment to:
PO Box 1981
Billings, MT 59103
Or call with credit card info
(406) 256-2495
Questions? Give McCall a call! She is here and happy to help. If you have questions, concerns, problems filling out your paperwork, issues with the online system, stalling requests, just contact her. Stop by the office or she can meet up with you somewhere to pick up/drop off paperwork. Office: (406) 256-2497, Cell (call or text): (970) 509-9655, e-mail: mccall@thenile.org F
