Enter the 2017 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sales | TSLN.com

Consignment Entries Due: Aug.15

Weanling/Yearling Sale: Oct. 20

Performance Horse Sale: Oct. 21

Consign Today

Enter your horse or horses in the 2017 NILE Gold Buckle Select Horse Sales today! Get your horse in front of a large crowd for the best opportunity for the top price. Sale horses are included in the NILE Premiere Magazine Horse Sale Catalog that reaches Tri-State Livestock News ' circulation. Great event for buying and selling horses! Third week in October.

Paper

Request a blank entry form to be mailed to you

Or print one off online

[mccall@thenile.org or (406) 256-2495]

Mail it in by Aug. 15

PO Box 1981

Billings, MT 59103

Or drop it off at the office

Online

Go to https://www.formpl.us/form/6447971077980160

Fill it out and submit

Mail payment to:

PO Box 1981

Billings, MT 59103

Or call with credit card info

(406) 256-2495

Questions? Give McCall a call! She is here and happy to help. If you have questions, concerns, problems filling out your paperwork, issues with the online system, stalling requests, just contact her. Stop by the office or she can meet up with you somewhere to pick up/drop off paperwork. Office: (406) 256-2497, Cell (call or text): (970) 509-9655, e-mail: mccall@thenile.org F

–The NILE