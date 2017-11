Environmental Working Group releases new database

The Environmental Working Group has updated its database of farm subsidies to reflect payments made in 2015 and 2016.

EWG said that farmers received $14 billion in subsidies and another $11 billion in crop insurance premium support but those subsidies are not reflected in the data base because federal law prohibits USDA from disclosing crop insurance data by recipient.

The payments follow patterns of past years, with the top 10 percent receiving 77 percent of subsidies for covered crops. The top 1 percent recevied 26 percent of all subsidies or $1.7 million per recipient, which is a reflection of the size of farms.

–The Hagstrom Report