 EPA to Act on Waters of the United States Rule | TSLN.com

EPA to Act on Waters of the United States Rule

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review and then rescind or revise the 2015 Clean Water Rule: Definition of "Waters of the United States".

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined the President for this announcement and afterward issued the following statement: "EPA intends to immediately implement the Executive Order and submit a Notice to the Office of the Federal Register announcing our intent to review the 2015 Rule, and then to propose a new rule that will rescind or revise that rule. The President's action today preserves a federal role in protecting water, but it also restores the states' important role in the regulation of water."

View the Executive Order and the Federal Register Notice here