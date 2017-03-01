EPA to Act on Waters of the United States Rule | TSLN.com

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to review and then rescind or revise the 2015 Clean Water Rule: Definition of "Waters of the United States".

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt joined the President for this announcement and afterward issued the following statement: "EPA intends to immediately implement the Executive Order and submit a Notice to the Office of the Federal Register announcing our intent to review the 2015 Rule, and then to propose a new rule that will rescind or revise that rule. The President's action today preserves a federal role in protecting water, but it also restores the states' important role in the regulation of water."

View the Executive Order and the Federal Register Notice here