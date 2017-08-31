Equity Cooperative Livestock offers scholarships

BARABOO, WI – Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is offering ten $1,000 scholarships for the 2018 academic year to college students pursuing careers, as well as two $750 scholarships specifi cally for students earning degrees from technical colleges.

"Equity Livestock is proud to help students further their educational endeavors by offering scholarships," says Chuck Adami, president/CEO. "The rise in tuition isn't making it easy for today's youth to earn their degree, so if our scholarship program can slightly reduce their financial worries, then by all means, we should support their eff orts."

To be eligible, applicants must be a member or the son or daughter of an Equity Cooperative Livestock producer pursuing higher education from an accredited college, university, or technical school. Scholarship winners are selected based on their scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities, application essay response and dedication to a career.

Applications are available from the home page of the cooperative's website at http://www.equitycoop.com, or by calling 1-800-362-3989, ext. 152. Applicants are asked to provide a current college transcript and three letters of reference in addition to their completed online application form by Monday, November 27, 2017.

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a federated cooperative headquartered in Baraboo. Equity operates 14 auction markets, and services producers in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Equity assists producers with the marketing, managing and fi nancing of their agricultural businesses.

– Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association