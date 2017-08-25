Taylor Evans joins American Gelbvieh Association staff

BROOMFIELD, CO – The American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) would like to welcome Taylor Evans of Denver, Colorado, to the staff as member and youth programs coordinator.

Evans grew up in the agriculture industry where he gained vast knowledge of the beef industry. He graduated from Colorado State University in 2012 with bachelor's degrees in agriculture business and animal science. Evans has held roles in both the agriculture and construction industries. He has experience in construction management overseeing contracts, budgets, and subcontractors. Evans most recently served as the vocational agriculture teacher for Estes Park, Colorado, where he served as the agricultural and auto shop programs instructor for both high school and middle school levels. Evans also served as the advisor for the Estes Park FFA chapter.

In his role as member and youth programs coordinator, he will guide the American Gelbvieh Junior Association and help to develop the next generation of leaders in the beef industry. Evans will also be tasked with enriching the membership experience for AGA members.

"The AGA is fortunate to have talented and dedicated staff members that work to enhance the AGA experience for both adult and junior members. Taylor fits into this staff very well and I am pleased that we are adding his talents to the team," says Myron Edelman, AGA executive director.

Outside of the AGA, Evans owns a small commercial cow-calf operation near Castle Rock, Colorado, which he plans to expand in the future.

Evans began his role on August 14, 2017, and will work directly from the AGA headquarters office in Broomfield, Colorado. Evans can be reached via email at taylor@gelbvieh.org.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 Gelbvieh, Balancer and Gelbvieh-influenced cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.

–American Gelbvieh Association