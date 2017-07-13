Everyone welcome: Meadow, South Dakota Ranchers Camp Meeting, July 29-30 | TSLN.com

Meeting organizers invite everyone to join them for fun, fellowship and worship at the upcoming Ranchers Camp Meeting. The event will be held southeast of Meadow, South Dakota, July 29-30, 2017.

The event is open to the public and even those who are not involved in or familiar with ranching will enjoy the non-denominational worship and friendly atmosphere.

The first worship service will be July 29 at 7 p.m. followed by a refreshments.

On Sunday, July 30, the schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. – Sunday School (for all ages)

5 p.m. – Potluck supper

6:30 p.m. – Message with music and worship

Pastor Mark Richardson, Bethel Lutheran Church, Faith, South Dakota will speak both nights. Local musicians will lead congregational music.

The event will be held at the Darrell Lyon Campground. From the south junction of highways 73 and 20 (near Indian Creek Church, south of Meadow corner), travel six and one-half miles east, then one-half mile north to find the Darrell Lyon Campground.

–Ranchers Camp Meeing