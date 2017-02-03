Extension bulletin offers three-step cattle body condition scoring | TSLN.com

A new bulletin from University of Wyoming Extension offers a three-step guide to determine body condition scores in cattle.

“3-Step Body Condition Scoring (BCS) for Range Cattle” is available for free download or viewing by going to http://www.uwyo.edu/uwe and clicking on the Publications link, then typing the title into the search field.

“Body condition scores are a systematic approach to quantifying the energy reserves of beef cattle grazing on rangeland and pastureland,” said Derek Scasta, UW Extension range specialist and one of the authors.

Scasta collaborated with fellow author Scott Lake, UW Extension beef specialist in the Department of Animal Science, to streamline how producers score cattle and to apply that information to range and cattle management decisions.

“Changes in these fat and muscle reserves are visually noticeable and are an indication of the nutritional status of the animal, rangeland forage conditions and reproductive performance,” Scasta said.

Key times to score cattle are prior to calving, prior to breeding and at weaning. This is often done 100 days before calving and 60 days before breeding, he said.

Body condition of beef cattle is judged on a scale of 1-9 (with 1 being emaciated, 5 being ideal, and 9 being obese).

“This 3-step guide is an easy-to-use and practical approach to determining body condition scores of cattle and will assist ranchers in making management decisions,” said Scasta. F

–UW Extension