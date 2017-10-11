Fall Cattle Journal: Photos from a summer of drought and fire

Try hitting “play” on the song below as you scroll through these photos from a tough summer for cowboys and cowgirls all across the West.



“The Cowboy Song”

Written by Amos Stagg

Pushin horns weren’t easy like the movie said it was

And I don’t recall no dance hall girls

Or hotel rooms with rugs

You worked hot and tired and nasty

Rode your pony’s head too low

There were all the nights you couldn’t sleep

‘Cause it was too damn cold

And you’d sing “Strawberry Roan” and “Little Joe”

Like the time we hit the river

And the rains began to fall

And the water was risin’ so damn fast

We thought it’d drown us all

We lost a lot of steers that day

And four to five good mounts

But when all the boys rode into camp

We knew that’s what counts

And we sang, yippie ti yi yay and “Amazing Grace”

Or the night they broke behind us

And then took us by surprise

I whistled out to Bonner, I seen the terror in his eyes

And he rode for all his horse would ride

And I know he done his best

But he crossed over Jordan ridin’ Dunny to his death

And we sang “Bringing in the Sheaves” and “The Rugged Cross”

So when you see the cowboy, he’s not ragged by his choice

He never meant to bow them legs

Or put that gravel in his voice

He’s just chasin’ what he really loves

And what’s burnin’ in his soul

Wishin’ to God that he’d been born a hundred years ago

Still singin’ “Strawberry Roan” and “Little Joe”