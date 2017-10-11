Fall Cattle Journal: Photos from a summer of drought and fire
October 11, 2017
Try hitting “play” on the song below as you scroll through these photos from a tough summer for cowboys and cowgirls all across the West.
“The Cowboy Song”
Written by Amos Stagg
Pushin horns weren’t easy like the movie said it was
And I don’t recall no dance hall girls
Or hotel rooms with rugs
You worked hot and tired and nasty
Rode your pony’s head too low
There were all the nights you couldn’t sleep
‘Cause it was too damn cold
And you’d sing “Strawberry Roan” and “Little Joe”
Like the time we hit the river
And the rains began to fall
And the water was risin’ so damn fast
We thought it’d drown us all
We lost a lot of steers that day
And four to five good mounts
But when all the boys rode into camp
We knew that’s what counts
And we sang, yippie ti yi yay and “Amazing Grace”
Or the night they broke behind us
And then took us by surprise
I whistled out to Bonner, I seen the terror in his eyes
And he rode for all his horse would ride
And I know he done his best
But he crossed over Jordan ridin’ Dunny to his death
And we sang “Bringing in the Sheaves” and “The Rugged Cross”
So when you see the cowboy, he’s not ragged by his choice
He never meant to bow them legs
Or put that gravel in his voice
He’s just chasin’ what he really loves
And what’s burnin’ in his soul
Wishin’ to God that he’d been born a hundred years ago
Still singin’ “Strawberry Roan” and “Little Joe”
