Farm and Ranch Transition Conference Available for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers across Wyoming | TSLN.com

Cheyenne, Wyo. – Hosted and held at the Rural Law Center at the University of Wyoming College of Law, the Farm and Ranch Conference on March 3, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM is part of the Legal Aid of Nebraska Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, supported by a USDA grant.

The conference seeks to assist beginning farmers and ranchers in acquiring land from retiring farmers and ranchers by delivering business succession planning. The conference is intended to contribute to that objective by giving beginning and retiring farmers and ranchers, and those who serve them, basic education about the legal, financial, and human issues related to estate and transition planning.

Featured speakers include: Jim Magagna, Wyoming Stock Growers Association; Cole Ehmke, UW Extension & Agriculture and Applied Sciences; Josh Johnson, Agribusiness, ANB Bank; Jenna Keller, Keller Law, LLC., and Frank Kelly, Mountain West Farm Bureau.

This conference is free and open to the public with the availability of listening in person http://www.uwyo.edu/law/centers/rural-law-center to register online and view the conference schedule.

If you have any questions, please contact Christine Reed by calling (307) 766-6562 or at christine.reed@uwyo.edu.

–Wyoming Stock Growers Association