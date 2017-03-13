Farm Bill Conference Set in North Dakota | TSLN.com

North Dakota producers will have an opportunity to learn about farm policy and issues related to the anticipated 2018 U.S. farm bill during a daylong conference April 12 at the Ramada Plaza Suites in Fargo.

Producers will be able to engage with industry leaders, experts and others while considering novel farm policy ideas for the upcoming farm bill and the bill's impact on agriculture in North Dakota and globally, according to Saleem Shaik, director of North Dakota State University's Center for Agricultural Policy and Trade Studies. Shaik is helping organize the conference in cooperation with the state's two U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp, and its U.S. representative, Kevin Cramer.

The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Topics that will be covered are:

Current issues with the farm bill's commodities and crop insurance programs and whether they need to be modified or new programs should be developed

Conservation – resource and environmental concerns

Trade – status and impact of existing free-trade agreements and the possibility of additional multilateral trade agreements

How past and present U.S. agricultural policies may influence future policies

The registration fee is $75 if paid by April 1 and $100 after that. Visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/capts/events to learn more about the conference or register.

–NDSU Extension