Farm Bureau Cheers Perdue Committee Vote, Urges Full Senate to Confirm | TSLN.com

The following may be attributed to Zippy Duvall, President, American Farm Bureau Federation: "Today's vote by the Senate Agriculture committee to move Sonny Perdue's nomination to the full Senate for confirmation recognizes what we've said all along: Gov. Perdue is supremely qualified to run the USDA. He knows agriculture inside out, from veterinary medicine to row crops to the business of handling and exporting the food Americans grow for the world. He is a real-world farmer who wants to build on farmers' successful efforts to sustain and conserve the natural resources that surround us. He understands the great good – and serious harm – government can do to farmers and ranchers. We could not be happier or prouder to support Sonny Perdue for confirmation by the full Senate."

The following may be attributed to Hans McPherson, President, Montana Farm Bureau Federation:

"For farmers and ranchers, the Secretary of Agriculture is the most important person in President Trump's cabinet. Although farmers and ranchers work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior, the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) is, of course, entirely focused on agriculture. Whether the issue is trade, the farm bill, ag production or nutrition, the USDA is of utmost importance to the economic viability of agriculture. Montana Farm Bureau looks forward to full Senate support—including a 'yea' vote from both of our Montana senators – for Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture." F

–Montana Farm Bureau