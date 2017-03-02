Farm Bureau to offer four scholarships to students | TSLN.com

The Montana Farm Bureau is offering four scholarships to students seeking higher education: two from the MFB Foundation and two from the MFB Women's Leadership Committee.

A new scholarship available is the MFB Foundation's Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship which will be awarded for the Fall 2017 semester. Its purpose is to assist students towards the completion of a degree in a field pertaining to agriculture. A special emphasis will be given to applicants who have shown ingenuity in agricultural production and advancement of small scale agriculture. This $1,000 Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship is administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation through a generous donation from Seed Source, Inc. of Toston, MT.

The Foundation is again offering the $1500 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship, which was created to assist Montana Farm Bureau members and children of members in pursuit of higher education. The application must include a letter or statement from the applicant giving reasons for applying along with the applicant's future plans plus two letters of recommendation and grade transcripts.

Applications for the Future of Agriculture and Bernard Greufe Scholarship are due in the Montana Farm Bureau office by April 1, 2017.

The Montana Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee is offering two $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school students judged on scholastic achievement and goals for college courses, as well as community and school activities. Applications for the WLC Scholarships must be submitted to the applicant's corresponding county Farm Bureau president by April 1, 2017. County president's contact information may be found at http://www.mfbf.org or on the final page of the online application. The WLC scholarships are awarded to children of Farm Bureau members.

For scholarship applications and details, visit http://mfbf.org/member-services/scholarships/. Questions? Contact Scott Kulbeck, MFBF, 406-587-3153.

–Montana Farm Bureau