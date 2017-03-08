Farm Foundation schedules NAFTA forum | TSLN.com

The Farm Foundation has scheduled a discussion of proposals to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement on Tuesday at the National Press Club.

The event, to be held 9 to 11 a.m., will feature Bob Stallman, a Texas farmer and former president of the American Farm Bureau Federation; Melissa San Miguel, senior director of global strategies for the Grocery Manufacturers Association; and Linda Dempsey, vice president of international economic affairs with the National Association of Manufacturers.

There is no charge to participate in the March 14 forum, but registration is requested.

–The Hagstrom Report