Farm groups ask Trump to make USDA appointments | TSLN.com

A coalition of 17 farm groups asked President Donald Trump June 28, to appoint more officials at the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, the only Senate-confirmed appointee at USDA, has said he does not believe any more nominations will go forward for Senate consideration until September.

In a letter, the coalition wrote, "We applaud you for picking such a strong Secretary of Agriculture in Sonny Perdue. We have the utmost faith that he will continue to do an outstanding job serving your administration and our nation. But he can't do it alone. The absence of high-ranking officials at USDA puts our farmers and ranchers at a disadvantage. It is impossible to pilot such a large and complex agency without a team of powerful and talented people at the helm."

The coalition includes the National Corn Growers Association, the American Soybean Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union and other groups.

–The Hagstrom Report