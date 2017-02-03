Farm Journal Foundation sponsors brief on African ag institutions | TSLN.com

Population growth and increased wealth in Africa present an opportunity for the United States to help African countries upgrade their educational systems, according to a policy paper written by Thomas Jayne, a professor of agricultural economics at Michigan State University and presented this week at a briefing sponsored by the House Agriculture Committee.

The paper, entitled “Enhancing United States Efforts to Develop Sustainable Agri-Food Systems in Africa,” says that the next farm bill would be an opportunity for Congress and the Trump administration to create the conditions for these capacity building efforts.

“I’m confident that the proposals contained in our report will mutually support U.S. agriculture and African development. U.S. exports of agricultural products to Africa are over $3 billion annually and rising rapidly,” Jayne said in a news release.

“By 2050, sub-Saharan Africa will contain 22 percent of the world’s population. U.S. farmers and agribusiness can help themselves by helping Africa to meet its rapidly growing food needs, by investing in the region’s agri-food systems, and by supporting a sustainable and efficient global food system. However, effectively achieving these mutual interests will require some changes to the approach of U.S. development assistance to Africa.”

–The Hagstrom Report