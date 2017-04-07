Farm Service Agency to host Women’s Day on June 13 | TSLN.com

BROOKINGS, SD — Farm Service Agency Brookings County Farm Loan Officer Gail Gullickson encourages women involved in agriculture to attend the 8th Annual Ag Women's Day on June 13 at the First Lutheran Church Activity Center in Brookings.

"This year's event offers something of interest for all participants. We encourage all women regardless of their age or role on the farm to invest in themselves and attend this daylong inspirational and educational event," Gullickson said.

The keynote speaker, Jerry Carrol, is a farmer, comedian and agricultural speaker. Jerry found humor growing up on his family's farm and will share his presentation, "Dirt in My DNA". Gwen McCausland, Director of the Agricultural Heritage Museum, will discuss "FarmHer: South Dakota". Attendees will choose two break-out sessions from topics that include Estate and Transition Planning, Farming with Quick Books, Exploring Olive Oils and Vinegars, Slowing Down the Hampster Wheel, Let's Get Organized, and Handmade Card Making. The event will end with businesswoman, comedian and mother, Leslie Norris Townsend as she offers an interesting and intriguing look at marriage, motherhood and trying to balance it all while maintaining your sanity with her presentation, "From Hollywood to the Farm."

"This day is designed for today's woman who has to manage and balance both personal and professional aspects of their daily lives," Gullickson said.

The day's events begin at 8:30 am with registration starting at 8 am. Registration is requested on or before June 1 and costs $10. Space is limited so interested individuals should contact the Brookings County FSA Office at 605-692-8003 as soon as possible to reserve a spot at this event. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this event should contact Gail Gullickson at 605-692-8003 Ext. 2, TDD# or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, or email gail.gullickson@sd.usda.gov by June 1. F

–FSA