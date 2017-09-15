 #FARMBILLFRIDAY: Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4) | TSLN.com

#FARMBILLFRIDAY: Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4)

House Committee on Agriculture

In this week’s #FarmBillFriday, Rep. Scott DesJarlais (TN-4) emphasizes the importance of hearing from farmers and ranchers on what is and isn’t working in farm policy.

 

– House Committee on Agriculture

Go back to article