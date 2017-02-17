Farms and land in farms | TSLN.com

ARIZONA

The number of farms and ranches in Arizona in 2016 totaled 19,600, up 100 operations from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in Arizona, at 25.9 million acres, was down less than one-half percent from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 1,321 acres, compared to 1,333 acres the previous year.

COLORADO

The number of farms and ranches in Colorado in 2016 totaled 33,800, down 400 operations from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in Colorado, at 31.7 million acres, was unchanged from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 938 acres, compared to 927 acres the previous year.

MONTANA

The number of farms and ranches in Montana in 2016 totaled 27,400, down 100 operations from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in Montana, at 59.7 million acres, was unchanged from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 2,179 acres, compared to 2,171 acres the previous year.

NEW MEXICO

The number of farms and ranches in New Mexico in 2016 totaled 24,600, down 100 operations from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in New Mexico, at 43.2 million acres, was unchanged from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 1,756 acres, compared to 1,749 acres the previous year.

UTAH

The number of farms and ranches in Utah in 2016 totaled 18,100 unchanged from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in Utah at 11.0 million acres, was unchanged from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 608 acres, unchanged from the previous year.

WYOMING

The number of farms and ranches in Wyoming in 2016 totaled 11,600, unchanged from the 2015 estimate. Total land in farms in Wyoming, at 30.3 million acres, was down less than one-half percent from the 2015 estimate. The average size of farm was 2,612 acres, compared to 2,621 acres the previous year.

UNITED STATES

The number of farms in the United States for 2016 is estimated at 2.06 million, down 8,000 farms from 2015. Total land in farms, at 911 million acres, decreased 1 million acres from 2015. The average farm size for 2016 is 442 acres, up 1 acre.

–National Ag Statistics Service