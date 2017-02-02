FCS finds crop insurance saved nearly 21,000 jobs | TSLN.com

The federal crop insurance program saved nearly 21,000 jobs in four states during the 2012 drought, which was one of the worst droughts in two decades, Farm Credit Services of America said in a new report that was released Monday.

The 20-page paper breaks down the history of the crop insurance program from the start in 1930s, with the Great Depression and Dust Bowl, to expansions in the 1980s and 1990s.

“It would be foolish to invest in land, machinery, fertilizer, seed, fuel, etc., without the protection of crop insurance,” one customer told FCS. “And you have to be prepared to lock in a profit when you can. Crop insurance is the risk management tool that helps you do that.”

FCS also noted that in 2015 (the most recent complete crop year in Agriculture Department Risk Management Agency reports), farmers paid more than $3.7 billion to buy more than 1.2 million crop insurance policies covering 298 million acres — more than 90 percent of all the acres planted to principal crops.

Farm Credit Services of America, a member of the Farm Credit System, is the largest agricultural lender and provider of crop insurance in its chartered territory of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

–The Hagstrom Report